Source: Bosso’s Sibanda hails Pitisi –Newsday Zimbabwe

Pitisi is part of the senior national team squad that arrived in South Africa yesterday to participate in the Cosafa tournament.

HIGHLANDERS skipper Ariel Sibanda has hailed the team’s first choice goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi’s first Warriors call-up.

Pitisi is part of the senior national team squad that arrived in South Africa yesterday to participate in the Cosafa tournament.

The young Pitisi appears to have pushed Sibanda to the brink at Bosso, with the former Warriors goalkeeper, who has spent 15 years at Highlanders, indicating that this season is his last at the Bulawayo giants.

Pitisi competes with Marley Tavaziva of Brentford and Tawanda Chinani for the Warriors number one jersey.

Sibanda is decided on leaving Highlanders, but is still thinking about whether to walk away from the game altogether.

“I still have to think about it (retiring), but I feel I still have much to give to football. What I can say is I still have to decide about this year and next year, but I think this is my last year at Highlander,” he told NewsDay Sport.

Despite losing his place to Pitisi, Sibanda is very happy for him on the career steps that he has taken.

“I am very happy for Pitisi. The national team call-up will boost his confidence,” he said.

“He has been doing well ever since he came on board. What we have to do is to just support him because he has done his best. He deserves the call-up.”

Also making his first appearance for the Warriors is teammate Mckinnon Mushore, while Lynoth Chikuhwa was dropped.

Zifa confirmed the Warriors were expected to arrive in Port Elizabeth yesterday evening to prepare for the first Cosafa Cup game against Comoros tomorrow.

They are in Group B with Comoros, Kenya and Zambia.

“Warriors left Harare for Port Elizabeth at midday (yesterday). They are expected in PE this evening. They are now en route to PE for the Cosafa Cup tournament. The first game is on Thursday afternoon against Comoros,” Zifa said.

After Comoros tomorrow, the Warriors will date Zambia on Sunday at Wolfson Stadium and clash with Kenya at the same venue next Tuesday.

The Warriors finally travelled after chaotic preparations where they only held one training back home on Monday.