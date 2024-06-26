Source: Tapera chops and changes … again –Newsday Zimbabwe

Warriors squad coach Jairosi Tapera

IN-FORM Simba Bhora FC goalkeeper Simba Chinani has been drafted into the Warriors Cosafa squad as coach Jairosi Tapera made two last-minute changes to the team that left for South Africa yesterday afternoon for a regional tournament.

The Cosafa tournament starts today and will run until July 7 in Port Elizabeth.

Zimbabwe open their campaign tomorrow with a clash against Comoros.

Chinani replaced Manica Diamonds third choice goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda who had surprisingly made it into the final 23-men squad.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper has been rewarded for his recent good form between the sticks for the Shamva-based side.

Chinani recently recovered from a long-term injury that kept him out of action since the start of the season to reclaim the number one position in the team.

He has featured in Simba Bhora’s last four matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding two goals.

He will fight for the Warriors number one jersey in Port Elizabeth with Brentford’s Marley Tavaziva and Highlanders’ Rapahel Pitisi.

Another player that has been included in the travelling squad is Manica Diamonds captain Farai Banda, who replaced teammate Tawanda Chisi.

Tapera was not immediately available to explain the last-minute changes to his squad.

However, the build-up to the tournament has been chaotic for Zimbabwe, with Tapera disowning the three different national team squads that had been announced by Zifa.

The initial Warriors squad was announced at the start of this month, which Zifa inexplicably altered twice before today’s late changes which were effected just hours before the team’s departure.

A squad of 20 local-based players flew out of the country and was expected to meet up with three England-based stars in Johannesburg before proceeding to Port Elizabeth later in the day.

The three are Tavaziva, defender Shane Maroodza of Huddersfield and Sheffield’s Joey Phuthi.

Goalkeepers: Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Raphael Pitisi (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Simba Bhora)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Malvern Hativagoni (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United), Tinotenda Meke (GreenFuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

Forwards: Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Washington Mapuya (GreenFuel)