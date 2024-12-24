Boterekwa stretch: A haven for armed robbers 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The Boterekwa stretch along Gweru-Zvishavane Highway

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

To many cross-border truckers, the Boterekwa Pass, a 6km winding mountain stretch into Shurugwi town, is notorious for treacherous bends that lead to accidents and vehicle failures.

Whether ascending or descending, drivers must exercise extreme caution, ensuring their engines are in good condition.

Day in and day out, heavy trucks struggle to negotiate the steep ascent, often crawling at a snail’s pace. Some fail to complete the bend, experiencing engine failures at various stages, while others lose their brakes, resulting in crashes. Fatal incidents, including haulage trucks jackknifing, are not uncommon. The area is filled with the sounds of banging and crushing metal.

Certain spots along the pass have earned ominous names like Danger, “Wafa wafa”, and Red Zone. It’s typical to encounter two or three broken-down haulage trucks during a journey through the Boterekwa Pass. The situation has worsened due to illegal mining activities that have damaged the road infrastructure.

This precarious environment has become a new haven for armed robbers, who exploit the vulnerabilities of stuck trucks and accidents to rob drivers or steal goods. They patrol the area at night, approaching stranded drivers and threatening them with knives and guns.

Mr Romeo Shangwa, the Shurugwi District Development Coordinator, noted the alarming rise in crime along the pass.

“We have had some worrisome reports along the Boterekwa Pass of late, with armed robbers patrolling the area and robbing truck drivers who are in their broken-down trucks. They also ransack trucks and loot goods.”

Shangwa recounted a particularly harrowing experience of a motorist whose truck became stuck on the pass.

“The robbers were reportedly armed with guns and robbed their victim before forcing him to do some push-ups.”

One victim, Mr Runesu Mbalekwa, described his terrifying encounter on the night of November 3. After his truck failed to ascend the pass, he was attacked.

“I was on my way to Chirundu from Johannesburg when I got stuck at Boterekwa. When I reported the fault back in South Africa, I remained at the scene. At midnight, I was awakened by a harsh knock on the driver’s door, only to realise I was being robbed. They took all the cash I had and ransacked my truck, leaving me stranded.”

Local villager Mr Aron Marufu added that gunshots are often heard at night, as robbers intimidate their victims by firing into the air.

“My homestead is at the foot of Boterekwa mountain, and if accidents occur, we are the first to hear and witness them. Of late, we have been hearing gunshots, with robbers now patrolling the area before robbing motorists.”

In response to the growing threat, Shurugwi police have initiated patrols along the Boterekwa Pass to deter robberies and enhance the safety of motorists. The local community hopes these efforts will restore a sense of security in the area, which has become increasingly perilous for truck drivers.