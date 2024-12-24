Airforce urged to prepare for new security threats 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede

Mutsawashe Mashandure, Herald Correspondent

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is committed to enhancing training programmes to prepare members for contemporary security challenges, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede has said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Number 45 Recruit Course at Jason Ziyapapa Air Force Base in Chegutu recently, Air Marshal Nzvede highlighted the increasing security threats in the region, including climate change, terrorism, and human trafficking.

He stressed the importance of equipping personnel with the necessary knowledge through rigorous training.

“The purpose of military training is to expose the trainees to scenarios they are likely to encounter in their duties,” he said.

The training syllabus for the graduates included weapon handling, fieldcraft, taekwondo and education on drug substance abuse.

Air Marshal Nzvede pointed out the drought affecting Zimbabwe and the SADC region was due to the El Niño phenomenon, along with the recent impacts of Cyclone Chido.

He called for the Airforce’s active role in combating climate change and announced a commemorative tree planting event, following the graduation parade.

“This pattern is likely to continue and pose a threat to human security,” he cautioned.

He spoke about Government’s implementation of a Multi-sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan for 2024-2030, emphasising prevention through education.

In his address, Air Marshal Nzvede warned against gambling addiction, which can lead to severe social issues such as gender-based violence and crime.

“Gambling involves risking something of value on random events with the hope of winning.

“Unfortunately, many people gamble away salaries and funds meant for their families, leading to addiction,” he said.

He urged recruits to maintain a positive attitude and apply their training for the protection of the country.

“Completing this gruelling course is a major achievement that deserves celebration,” he noted, encouraging discipline and a commitment to continuous learning.

Group Captain Doubt Ncube, Commandant of the Regimental Training School, detailed the selection process for recruits, ensuring gender equality in training intakes.

“We select at least 10 people per intake, with five boys and five girls from each province,” he explained.

A graduate, Precious Josita, urged other young women to join the training programme for empowerment.

“The training was not easy, but it has made me independent and capable of achieving my goals,” she said.