Source: Botswana calls for removal of sanctions | The Herald

President Masisi

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday reiterated calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe in address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly currently ongoing in New York.

This comes ahead of the Zimbabwe anti-sanctions day to be commemorated on October 25 and follows similar calls by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic had devastated economies of most developing countries and was a threat to targets set in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sanctions against Zimbabwe are a setback to stability in our region. Botswana therefore calls on the international community to end sanctions against Zimbabwe,” President Masisi said.

He also said the Islamic insurgency in Mozambique was also a threat to regional stability.

Zimbabwe has been under the sanctions regime that was imposed by the US and her allies at the turn of the century as a response to the land reform programme adopted by Government to correct colonial imbalances.

Sadc has resolved to collectively call for the removal of the sanctions and has set October 25 as an anti-sanctions day were various activities are held across the region to raise awareness of the negative impact the sanctions have had on Zimbabwe and the region.