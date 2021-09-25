Zimra boss declared Chartered Secretary of the Year 

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority acting commissioner general Rameck Masaire has been declared Chartered Secretary of the Year for 2020. The announcement was made by Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe chief executive Lovemore Gomera at the institute’s annual dinner on Friday.

The runner-up for the award was Nyaradzo Group finance director Tendai Kanjanda.

This could be the last time the award is made under that name, as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) has rebranded as the Corporate Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe in line with the rebranding of its parent body, the Corporate Governance Institute Global.

Some of the institute’s chartered secretaries were presented at the same occasion in Victoria Falls with new certificates describing them as corporate governance and accountancy professionals, the new title for members of the institute.

Mr Masaire, who was not expecting the announcement, said he was a bit shocked to have received the award but nevertheless excited to have done so.

“I never thought the award would come to me this year as I am still working very hard to transform our organisation,” he said.

The award citation read by Dr Gomera said Mr Masaire had improved his organisation’s service delivery through implementing innovative technologies and smart partnerships with telecommunications companies. He had been instrumental in commissioning housing units for staff members.

He had also been instrumental in fighting corruption through the Combatting Corruption television programme. He had played a major role in the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator programme, managing thereby to achieve and surpass all set revenue targets of the authority.

He had spearheaded the transition from manual to online systems, such as the electronic cargo tracking system, and had proposed dry port sites.

He had introduced alternative client interfaces and online client solutions amidst Covid-19 restrictions. He had stabilised the organisation by filling critical vacant executive positions.

He had launched a change programme designed to improve service delivery by bringing about positive changes in the authority’s work culture, technologies, systems and processes.

The runner-up’s citation said Mr Kanjanda’s notable achievements included his company being nominated the best in its trading category in 2020, successful implementation of premium pricing reviews that improved his company’s expense ratio from 34 percent in 2019 to 26 percent in 2020 and separating the company’s assets to aid transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

He played a pivotal role in managing the company’s financial resources in the midst of increased Covid-19 induced claims.

His company refurbished the Chikurubi Prison mortuary and other hospital mortuaries as part of its corporate social responsibility and awarded scholarships to under-privileged children to the tune of ZWL141 million.