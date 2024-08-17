Botswana’s President Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

He was welcomed by Higher Education Minister Prof Amon Murwira.

Botswana is a founding member of SADC and the host nation for the SADC secretariat. Botswana has been hosting the SADC secretariat since 1981 when the then leaders of the nine founder member states of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference met in Harare and agreed to set up the secretariat in Botswana.

It has a population of 2,63 million.

Covering an area of 566 730 square kilometres, Botswana which shares a border with Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia and Zambia is the 47th largest country in the world.

English and Setswana are the official language in Botswana.

As of 2023 Botswana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was US$47 billion.

Economically anchored by diamonds, Botswana is the second largest producer of diamonds in the world. More than 80 percent of the country’s export earnings originate from the diamond sector.