Source: Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty -Newsday Zimbabwe

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy from Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province, committed suicide on January 23 following a fist-fight with his elder brother while celebrating the latter’s birthday.

The deceased, from Chief Nyajina, hanged himself about 200 metres from their homestead after a fight with his elder brother (name withheld) who had just turned 16.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi confirmed the incident.

“It is sad that a young life was lost in such circumstances. We urge parents or guardians to monitor the behaviour and character of their children. They should improve communication with their children to avoid such incidences,” he said.

It is reported that on January 23, at around midday, the now-deceased mocked his brother by pouring mud water on him as a way of celebrating his birthday.

This did not go well with the elder brother, and a fist-fight broke out.

The boys’ mother intervened and stopped the fight.

The deceased then left home in a huff to a nearby bush and no one followed him up.

At around 5pm, the boy’s mother ordered the elder brother to search for his brother only to find his dead body hanging from a tree.

A report was made at Mutawatawa Police Station, and the body was conveyed to the hospital for post-mortem.