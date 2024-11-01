Source: Boy (15) falls off moving vehicle, dies – The Southern Eye

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy died after falling from a moving vehicle along the Bulawayo-Tshefunye Road last week.

The juvenile was clinging onto the mudguard of a trailer being towed by the vehicle.

The driver is reported to have failed to stop after the incident and investigations are in progress to locate him.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“A male juvenile (15) died upon admission at a hospital in Tsholotsho after falling from a moving Toyota Hilux vehicle at the 90km peg along Bulawayo-Tshefunye Road on October 26, 2024,” he said.

In a separate incident in Zhombe, the Midlands province, an infant died after being run over by an Iveco rigid truck that was reversing at Navata Business Centre on October 27.

Nyathi implored motorists to exercise extreme caution and thoroughly check their surroundings before reversing.