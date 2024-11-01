Source: Zim, Türkiye celebrate relations –Newsday Zimbabwe

TÜRKIYE ambassador to Zimbabwe, Berna Versteden has emphasised the strategic importance of the country within Türkiye’s Africa-focused agenda.

Versteden said this during Türkiye’s National Day celebrations held at the Turkish embassy in Harare on Tuesday

“Africa, with its young and dynamic population, holds immense potential. Our relationship with Zimbabwe is growing, as shown by the frequency of high-level exchanges between our countries,” Versteden said.

“On trade and economic fronts, hundreds of Zimbabweans have visited Türkiye, and the results of our joint efforts in bilateral relations are already evident, with trade between our nations increasing by 30% in 2023 alone. This upward trend is one we expect to continue.”

Foreign Affairs minister Amon Murwira, through his acting head of Europe and the Americas, Charles Chishiri, expressed eagerness to finalise outstanding agreements with Türkiye to boost trade.

“I wish to assure Türkiye of Zimbabwe’s readiness to work toward finalising the outstanding draft agreements and memoranda of understanding, which will open new avenues for trade and unlock business opportunities for both our countries,” he said.

“The implementation of the trade and economic co-operation agreement, ratified by Türkiye in 2022 and Zimbabwe in 2024, is of significant importance to us.”

Murwira said the shared objective is to build on past successes, expand economic collaboration, and foster mutual prosperity.

He also said with strategic agreements underway, both nations are positioned to capitalise on increased economic and cultural exchanges, underscoring a promising future for Türkiye-Zimbabwe relations.