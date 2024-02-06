Source: Boy (9) drowns in dip tank -Newsday Zimbabwe

A nine-year-old boy from Chenjiri in Sanyati last week fell into a dip tank and drowned.

Mashonaland West provincial veterinary director Thokizani Mswela confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Alois Muputisi.

According to Mswela, Muputisi was walking on the edge of the dip tank with other children when he slipped and drowned.

He was buried at the weekend.