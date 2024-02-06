Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 3rd February 2024
As usual, passers-by from all walks of life stopped by to sign our petition calling on the Commonwealth not to readmit Zimbabwe until there is a free, fair and credible election, and respect for human rights.
Many enquired about the outcomes of the August 2023 harmonised elections and a few were curious to know more about the disarray within opposition politics following Nelson Chamisa’s abrupt departure from the CCC. One wondered if this was the solution to the Zimbabwe problem as Zanu PF would still be around to ‘infiltrate’ and play havoc with the existing and new political formations to come.
One activist surmised that far from infiltration by Zanu PF, the departure of Chamisa was precipitated by an implosion within the upper echelons of the party. Judging from public utterances by senior leaders, it would appear the bone of contention between Chamisa on one hand, and his lieutenants on the other, was the issue of the identity of the CCC, that is, whether it was the CCC that emanated from the MDCA Gweru Congress (that had a constitution and structure) or a new CCC outfit announced on 24 January 2022 (entirely without structure or constitution).
Chamisa’s departure and plans to form a new ‘blue’ party signals yet another split within the once largest opposition movement in Zimbabwe. This has raised fears that the Zanu PF hegemony is set to continue, with no reprieve in sight for the suffering of a poverty-stricken and cowed nation. Wither Zimbabwe?
Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Blessing Chikunya, Philip Maponga and Ephraim Tapa.
