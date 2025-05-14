Source: Boys victims of sexual violence: Study -Newsday Zimbabwe

A RESEARCH conducted by a local NGO has revealed that boys also face sexual violence at rates equal to or higher than girls on some occasions.

The study was done by the Farm Orphan Support Trust of Zimbabwe (FOST) in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare in Zimbabwe.

The study was supported by Family for Every Child, a global alliance of CSOs focused on sexual violence affecting boys in Zimbabwe.

FOST executive director, Blessing Mutama, said the research sought to shed light on how boys become victims of sexual violence or engage in problematic and harmful sexual behaviours.

“This comprehensive study, conducted from 2018 to 2021, employed qualitative research methods and involved children, key informants and parents using an ecological framework and intersectionality as a theoretical framework,” said Mutama in a written response.

The key findings of the study revealed that social norms surrounding masculinity create expectations for boys to conform to a specific image of a “real man”.

“While boys may enjoy certain privileges, the pressure to conform often outweighs them, leading to fear of ridicule or not being strong enough to protect themselves,” he said.

“The dominant perception that boys cannot be sexually abused leads to under-reporting and social isolation for survivors.”

Lack of understanding and disbelief on the part of caregivers and policy-makers contributed to significant gaps in child protection services, policy and legislation on this issue, the study uncovered. Researchers emphasised the need for interventions that focus on prevention and recovery of boys affected by sexual violence, as well as raising public awareness on the matter.

“Addressing these challenges necessitates increasing the understanding of practitioners, policy-makers and communities regarding the influence of masculinity and sexuality norms on boys’ sexual violence,” Mutama said.

“Additionally, it advocates for gender-neutral policies and gender-sensitive approaches that encompass the needs of both boys and girls.”

The research recommended countering harmful stereotypes and improving protection systems through campaigns like Blue Umbrella Day (BUD), an initiative aimed at addressing sexual violence affecting boys.

“This year, the BUD campaign, which is focusing on the signature campaign, is proposing to the UN to declare April 16 of every year an international day for the prevention of sexual violence against boys, when the UN Assembly meets in September this year,” he said.

A recent global study carried out by The Lancet also confirmed the prevalence of sexual violence against boys.