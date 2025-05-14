Source: Water security in resource-rich areas under threat, says Dutch ambassador -Newsday Zimbabwe

Dutch ambassador to Zimbabwe, Margaret Verwijk has noted with concern the fast increasing depletion and contamination of water reserves in resource-rich parts of the country.

Addressing stakeholders at a water management conference in Harare, the ambassador said water around many resource-rich areas is a vital asset, yet it is increasingly threatened by pollution and scarcity due to climate change and unsustainable practices.

She highlighted that as populations grow and industrial activities expand, the demand for clean water intensifies, leading to heightened competition for this essential resource.

“We must recognise that water security is not just an environmental issue, but a fundamental driver of economic development and social stability,” Verwijk said.

“Together, we can create a sustainable future where every community has access to clean and safe water.”

Other keynote speakers highlighted the need for immediate action to mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources.

Climate change management expert Tatenda Mutasa pointed out that “rising temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns are exacerbating water scarcity, particularly in already vulnerable regions.”

He urged stakeholders to adopt integrated water resource management strategies that prioritize conservation and sustainable usage.

Community Water Alliance (CWA) coordinator Hardlife Mudzingwa emphasised the link between water security and public health.

“Access to safe water and sanitation is crucial for preventing disease outbreaks, especially in the context of climate change,” Mudzingwa said.

“We must invest in resilient WASH systems to protect our communities.”