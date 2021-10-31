Source: BREAKING : 8 “Prophets” die in bid to retrieve “Holy Stick” in Mazowe River | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Eight “prophets” from Vadzidzi VaJeso apostolic sect drowned yesterday in Mazowe River in Rushinga while competing to retrieve a “holy stick” in deep water during a ritual to select a Baptist.

The provincial development coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere confirmed the incident and said the deceased are all male and the bodies have been retrieved.

The group consisted of 10 “prophets” and only two survived.