Source: Bribe demanding cops nabbed – DailyNews

Blessing Masakadza

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

masakadzab@dailynews.co.zw

TWO bribe demanding cops were arrested after allegedly conducting unauthorised traffic duties where they arrested and demanded money from a motorist on flimsy charges.

Osivinda Maphosa, 25, and Prisca Nyadongo, 43, were arrested on charges of criminal abuse of duty while another officer escaped.

They were not asked to plead to the allegations when they appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

They were remanded out of custody to January 26 on

$2 000 bail each.

Allegations are that on December 9 the officers were at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Leopold Takawira in Harare enforcing traffic laws on an unsanctioned deployment.

They arrested a motorist but did not explicitly reveal the offence he had committed.

The State alleges the motorist had not committed an offence when he was arrested by the three cops.

It is alleged that after the arrest, the officers allegedly demanded US$30 from the motorist.

However, their luck ran out in the middle of the alleged transaction as the trio was being monitored by a police anti-corruption team who then approached them and found that an offence was being committed, the court heard.

This led to the arrest of two of the officers while their accomplice fled and is still at large.

Several police officers have been arrested this year on corruption-related allegations and have appeared before the courts.