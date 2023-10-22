Source: Briefs: Gold buyer kills wife, commits suicide – The Standard

A Mount Darwin gold buyer shot and killed his wife before committing suicide last week.

Luckmore Norest Kamema (33) fatally shot his wife Jane Gatsi following a domestic dispute.

The shooting took place in the presence of their 12-year-old son. Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the case.

“The incident occurred around 11pm and a tenant at the house Tawanda Kagodora (38) filed a police report after hearing two gunshots,” Mundembe said.

It is alleged that the deceased’s son narrated how the incident happened to Kagodora.

Police advised people to solve their disputes amicably.

“We are warning couples to desist from violence instead they should solve their problems amicably if they have any differences,” Mundembe added.