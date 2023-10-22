Briefs: Top ministry officials up for graft 

Two Mashonaland Central provincial education officers appeared in court last week charged with illegally claiming allowances from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry.

Smart Makarutsa (52) and Aaron Gomba (52) appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dlamini, who remanded them to November 13 on US$200 bail each.

They are accused of corruptly awarding themselves US$550 in traveling and subsistence allowances.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona said the accused persons allegedly connived with their colleagues Benny Muzurura and Lilian Mukorera, who are still at large, to submit  fake documents to the ministry’s head office for payment.

They allegedly faked the signatures of the chief accountant  Miriam Mutandwa and the acting provincial education director identified as Mr A Mutena.- OWN CORRESPONDENT

