Source: Briefs: Man threatens to axe wife and kids – The Standard

Katindido did not deny the charges, but told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that the incident happened a long time ago.

A Harare woman told the court that her estranged husband threatened to kill her and their two minor children for allegedly having an affair.

According to Tracy Tasa, an angry Godfrey Katindido recently stormed their house at midnight armed with an axe.

“He was holding an axe and started shouting at me that I was having an affair with a police officer,” she said.

“He said I was in love with the officer and that it was better if me and the children died that night.”

“I do not oppose her application for a protection order but she is telling lies that I recently threatened with an axe,” he submitted.

Mashavira ordered Katindido to stop physically and verbally abusing his wife and their two minor children.