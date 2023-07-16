Source: Briefs: Mistress storms married lover’s home – The Standard

This emerged at the Harare magistrate court where Charmaine Bepa was seeking a peace order against his husband’s mistress, Doreen Nhamo.

“She always comes to my residence while I am away at work and steals something claiming my husband would not have given her money for her upkeep,” Bepa said.

According to Bepa, Nhamo recently took a television set from their home.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Bepa her application for a peace order.

She ordered Nhamo to stop visiting Bepa’s residence and workplace.