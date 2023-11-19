Source: Briefs: Musengezi seeks release of passport – The Standard

Prosecutor Dzidzai Joseph opposed the application saying Musengezi was a flight risk.

Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi on Friday filed an application for the temporary release of his passport so that he can visit South Africa for business.

Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, however, postponed her ruling to November 21.

Musengezi through his lawyer Doug Coltart said he would be back in Zimbabwe before December 8.

“Musengezi is into construction business and needs to travel to South Africa to inspect, test and receive training on the use of construction resources and intends to buy an excavator,” Coltart said.

“In this case the accused person is facing a serious offense which is punishable by severe custodial sentence hence if the passport is released he will likely abscond,” Josiah said.

Musengezi is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the Zanu PF top’s post following the 2017 coup that ousted the late Robert Mugabe.