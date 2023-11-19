Source: Mining official nabbed for extortion | ZBC NEWS

Story by Peter Chivhima

An inspector with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in Mashonaland East Province, Antony Singende has been nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of extortion.

According to a document prepared by the corruption watchdog, Singende visited Koodoo Mine in Marondera on the 15th of this month where he demanded a bribe from its general manager, Virimayi Nyamvura so that he would not revoke the company’s mining licence.

It also emerged that Singende demanded another US$200 for him not to withdraw the company’s blasting licence before he ordered Nyamvura to report to his office on the 17th with the money.

According to ZACC, this did not go well with Nyamvura who later reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials who set a trap leading to his arrest.