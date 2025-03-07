‘Broadcasters must cover local, African sport’

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

THE Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill sparked significant debate in the National Assembly before its passage in the House on Tuesday, particularly regarding its provision requiring motorists to acquire a ZBC radio licence before obtaining their vehicle licence and insurance.

The proposed legislation also mandates that broadcasters cover local and African sporting events, with the specific coverage threshold to be determined through regulations.

Originally, Clause 21 of the Bill required that sporting channels dedicate 50 percent of their content to local and African programming.

But this requirement was amended by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, following input from legislators.

Dzivarasekwa representative Mr Edwin Mushoriwa argued that establishing minimum content thresholds in the law could be cumbersome, as any adjustments would necessitate parliamentary amendments.

He proposed that the determination of the number of channels or percentage of content be left to the Minister’s discretion through regulations.

“So, my thinking is, can we remove this one and then we add to say that the number of channels or the percentage of content shall be determined by the Honourable Minister through regulations from time to time?

“Having a piece of legislation to just do that may create a problem. Maybe, at a time, you will then realise that no, you need 80 percent or 70 percent — naturally without the need of you coming back to this august House to amend, that is my proposal,” said Mr Mushoriwa.

Dr Muswere supported the suggestion, indicating a willingness to revise the clause to allow for more flexible regulatory powers concerning local and African content.

Zanu PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi suggested that the clause should read: “That the Minister may, by regulation, prescribe the percentum of local and African content for sport channels.”

Dr Muswere also defended a provision that requires subscription-based broadcasters to carry three ZBC channels.

He responded to concerns that this might deter investment, affirming that it aligns with international standards.

“It is a standard procedure internationally that if you are a subscription-based licence operator, you must carry three national broadcaster channels. In Zimbabwe, we have one and we are trying to come up with two more.

“We want this law to help us to ensure that all those that we may license carry two more. We want to add ZBC 2 and 3. This is based on heritage broadcast. We want our content to spread internationally and cater for the 16 languages. There is nothing new as this is international practice,” said Dr Muswere.

As the Bill progresses, these discussions highlight the balance between regulatory oversight and the need for flexibility in content requirements to adapt to the changing broadcasting landscape.