Zim, China partnership shines in healthcare sector

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Timios Sleiman Kwidini (fifth from left) is joined by Chinese Deputy Ambassador Cheng Yan (third from right) and other senior officials, along with the medical team, at the 40th anniversary of Chinese medical teams in Zimbabwe and the medal awarding ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Harare yesterday — Picture: Joshua Muswere.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE and China yesterday celebrated the 40th anniversary of the China Medical Team’s mission in the country, marking a longstanding partnership that has significantly strengthened the nation’s healthcare system.

Since 1985, China has dispatched 21 medical teams, comprising more than 200 experts and 90 short-term assistance personnel. Altogether they have treated more than 93 000 patients, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The commemorations, held at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, underscored the enduring partnership that has profoundly impacted Zimbabwe’s healthcare landscape. The event also recognised the efforts of the outgoing 21st medical team, which has been in the country since March last year.

Speaking during the celebrations, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini commended the Chinese Medical Team’s efforts which have made significant impact on the health sector over the past years.

“For the past 40 years, these teams have been at the forefront of delivering quality healthcare to our people, often in the most remote and underserved areas. The 21st China Medical Team has already treated over 14 000 patients, trained more than 1 000 local healthcare workers, and established critical healthcare facilities such as the Telemedicine Centre, First-Aid Training Centre, and Clinical Skills Training Centre at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“These efforts have not only saved lives but have significantly enhanced the capacity of our healthcare system, leaving a legacy that will benefit future generations,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kwidini said the impact of the China Medical Teams extended beyond numbers with the success of programmes like the “Bright Journey,” which recently completed its most recent mission to Zimbabwe, restoring sight to more than 600 patients.

China has also supported the development of essential health infrastructure including the construction of Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, the Mahusekwa China-Zimbabwe Friendship Hospital, and the National Pharmaceutical (NatPharm) Warehouse in Harare.

“The partnership between Zimbabwe and China in the healthcare sector serves as a shining example of what nations can achieve when they collaborate with mutual respect and friendship. As we celebrate this significant milestone, it is important to recognise the role of international cooperation in addressing global challenges. Today’s world is marked by profound changes and uncertainties, from health crises to economic disparities. It is more important than ever for nations to come together, as Zimbabwe and China have done, to build a united and prosperous global community,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kwidini said China’s global development initiative aligned closely with the government’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

He welcomed the incoming 22nd China Medical Team to the country and expressed hope that the team would also make a positive impact as it begins work.

Chinese Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Mr Cheng Yan, commended the Chinese medical teams’ commitment, as well as the support and collaboration of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe.

He said the 21st Medical team’s efforts embodied the spirit of China’s vision for a global community of health for all, and demonstrated that their mission was not just about treating illness but building bridges of friendship between the two countries’ peoples.

Mr Yan also encouraged the incoming team to work with local experts for continuity of services.

“I want to encourage you, please remember, you are not only coming for treating patients, but also for more exchanges of skills and expertise with your Zimbabwean colleagues; you are not only coming as medical professionals, but also as envoys of China-Zimbabwe friendship. I look forward to your greater contribution to the Zimbabwean people and our bilateral relations on the solid foundation cemented by your predecessors,” he added.