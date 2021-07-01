Brutality backfires as Zim court orders Matanga anda Kazembe to pay US$10 000 for compensation

COUPLE ASSAULTED DURING 2019 ANTI-GOVT PROTESTS

A ZIMBABWEAN COURT has ordered Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural

Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe to pay more than US$10 000 to a

couple that was roughed up by some law enforcement agents while

claiming to be suppressing an anti-government protest in 2019.Harare Magistrate Winfilda Tiyatara on Friday 25 June 2021 ordered

Matanga and Hon. Kazembe to pay US$5 000 each or its equivalent of

RTGS$450 000 each to Canaan Machando and his wife Sipetangani Machando

as compensation for violation of their fundamental rights and their

property.

In addition, Magistrate Tiyatara ordered Matanga and Hon. Kazembe to

pay RTGS$56 800 to Canaan and RTGS$24 000 to Sipetangani as

compensation for damages to their mobile phone handsets.

During trial, Canaan and Sipetangani, who were assisted by Fiona Iliff

of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to sue Matanga and Hon. Kazembe,

told Magistrate Tiyatara that on 14 January 2019 some ZRP officers

together with some soldiers who had been deployed to quell

anti-government protests held over a unilateral fuel price hike

slapped Sipetangani several times and kicked her in the presence of

her two minor children. The police officers and soldiers ordered

Canaan to lie flat on his stomach, stepped on him before assaulting

him and also directed him to sit in a bucket full of cold water.

The soldiers and police officers also took Canaan to Mharapara Road,

the main road in Unit F high-density suburb in Chitungwiza, where the

protests had been taking place and directed him to remove burning

tyres from the streets and in the process he sustained some burns on

his hands.

As a result of the assault and ill-treatment, Canaan sustained

injuries to his back, thighs, eardrum and had to seek medical

attention and he was unable to work as a result of his medical

condition and suffered loss of income.

The ZRP officers broke Sipetangani’s Samsung mobile phone handset

valued at RTGS$24 000 while one of the police officers threw teargas

canisters inside their house in Unit F high-density suburb in

Chitungwiza and damaged a window pane and the floor valued at the cost

of RTGS$56 800.

The persecution by ZRP officers forced Sipetengani and her minor

children including a visitor out of the house as it was inhabitable

for three days because of the teargas and this meant Sipetengani and

Canaan were unable to work for several days.

In her ruling, Magistrate Tiyatara said Sipetengani and Canaan and

their children suffered emotional pain and suffering, trauma and shock

from the incident and the couple was humiliated and embarrassed by the

indignity of being forced out of their home owing to misconduct by

police officers.

Magistrate Tiyatara said the conduct of ZRP officers complained of by

Canaan and Sipetengani was unlawful and there was no legal

justification whatsoever for them to have conducted themselves in such

a wayward manner.

The Magistrate also ruled that the actions of the ZRP officers was so

indiscriminate, unwarranted and unnecessary and their conduct falls

short of the duty of care that the police service has towards

civilians.