Source: Use modern technology to curb vandalism – President | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zesa Holdings must adopt modern technology to deal with vandalism of transformers and other energy-related equipment, to end the scourge that can reverse gains registered in the economy, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said Zesa should work with the Higher and Tertiary, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry to explore ways to come up with modern technology aimed at curbing the menace of vandalism.

President Mnangagwa said this while delivering his keynote address at a ceremony to commission 200 transformers and 117 distribution vehicles procured by Zesa Holdings in Harare this afternoon.

“It is disheartening to note the increased vandalism of electricity distribution and supply infrastructure across the country,” he said.

“The loss and cost of transformers, as well as other related infrastructure is counter-productive and retards economic production and productivity.

“To this end, the risk and loss control unit of Zesa Holdings is directed to work closely and honestly with the police and other arms of the State to eliminate the scourge of vandalism.

“The adoption, use and deployment of modern technology to curb this menace must be pursued with urgency.”

President Mnangagwa said he suspected that people vandalising equipment were Zesa employees or those who left employment of the entity given that ordinary people would not ordinarily know how to tamper with live electricity cables.

He said Zesa should collaborate with institutions of higher learning to come up with modern technology that would apprehend vandalism culprits on the spot.