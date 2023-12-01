Source: Budget highlights -Newsday Zimbabwe
- Expenditures in 2024 projected at ZWL$58,2 trillion (19,8% of GDP)
- Total revenue collections in 2024 are estimated at ZWL$53,9 trillion, (18,3% of GDP), broken down as ZWL$ 51,2 trillion tax revenue and ZWL 2,7 trillion non-tax revenue
- The total budget financing gap amounts to ZWL$9,2 trillion
- Economy to grow by 3,5% down from the projected 5,5%
- Tax-free threshold raised to ZWL$750K per month with effect from January 1
- A US$0,02 tax per gramme of sugar contained in beverage, except water introduced
- Central bank will target a month-on-month inflation rate of less than 3% throughout 2024
- A 1% wealth tax to be levied on market values of residential properties with a minimum value of US$100 000
- Exports projected to remain on the increase sustained by growth in output from lithium, coke and tobacco to US$7,7 billion in 2024
- Current account surplus is projected to narrow to US$204,5 million next year from US$224,4 million
- Annual inflation expected to close 2023 at slightly below 20%. In 2024, annual inflation is anticipated to end the year at between 10% to 20%
Budget highlights
