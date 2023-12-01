Source: Epworth woman in money laundering storm -Newsday Zimbabwe

An Epworth woman appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a charge of money laundering involving US$52 200.

Ottila Chikandira (35) was remanded to January 30, 2024 on US$400 bail.

Prosecutor Zebidiah Bofu said detectives from CID received information that Chikandira was spending large sums of money she stole in South Africa.

Acting on the information, detectives discovered that Chikandira had bought two vehicles and a house in Chitungwiza Unit L, Seke for US$26 000, the court heard.

According to the State, Chikandira failed to explain the source of the money to the police.

The detectives managed to recover US$ 2 300 from her.