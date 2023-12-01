Source: Bulawayo resident charged for copper cable theft – The Southern Eye

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Emganwini high-density suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of illegal possession of copper cables worth US$2 300.

Ishmael Ndlovu was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Maxwell Ncube.

He was granted US$50 bail and remanded to December 7.

The complainant in the matter is the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company represented by its loss control officer Elvis Shana.

The court heard that on November 19, officers from Tshabalala Police Station were manning a roadblock at the 12km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

They flagged down a Honda Fit vehicle with Ndlovu on board.

They searched the car and recovered three buckets, a sack and a satchel stashed with copper cables.

The recovered cables are worth US$2 300.