Source: Court defers Gwanda South elections case – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO High Court judge Justice David Mangota has postponed a Gwanda South constituency election court case in which a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member is challenging the victory of a Zanu PF legislator.

CCC losing candidate Patrick Dube is challenging Zanu PF legislator Omphile Marupi’s victory in the August 23 elections citing voter intimidation, rigging and vote buying.

Justice Mangota postponed the case to January 9.

He said Marupi needed time to analyse the court papers.

In another case, Khulekani Sibanda of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers also appeared in court representing Insiza South CCC candidate Sifanjani Moyo who is challenging Zanu PF legislator Spare Sithole’s victory.

However, the matter was struck off the roll after Sithole said he was not served with the papers on time.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF MP for Bulilima constituency Dingumuzi Phuti through his lawyers Nqobizitha Ndlovu of Cheda and Partners said he has filed court papers for rescission of the default judgment which was issued in favour of CCC’s Bekezela Maplanka.

Ndlovu argued that his client was not properly served with the papers as is provided for in the Electoral Act.

The High Court’s ruling consisted of the annulment of Phuti’s election, and a directive for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election in the Bulilima constituency.

Sibanda said there were several malpractices during the elections.