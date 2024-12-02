Bulawayo robbers face murder, 10 robbery cases

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Three young suspected armed robbers who were arrested after committing a spate of carjackings in Bulawayo and Gwanda are facing a murder charge and 10 armed robbery cases.

Moketsi Ndlovu (18), Respect Khumalo (22) and Onias Tembo (19) were arrested recently following a shootout in Bulawayo.

Their offences were committed between May and November 2024.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The three suspects are clearing a case of murder and 10 armed robbery cases that occurred in Gwanda between May 26, 2024, and November 17, 2024.”

He said the suspects are being linked to a case of murder that occurred on May 26 in Buvuma Village where Unkemetsi Maphosa (32) was shot dead in a botched robbery incident.

They also being linked to a case of robbery that occurred on September 12 at a shop in Guyu where a Hinda Fit, R23 500 and US$60 were stolen.

Further, the suspects are being accused of robbing a shop in Gwanda and stealing R10 000 and US$100.

In another robbery case that occurred in Pulipeli Village, Gwanda, a Toyota FunCargo, US$4 520 and R11 910 were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects Litsha Prince Billiat Moyo, Wisdom Wilson Masundire, and Precautious Moyo.