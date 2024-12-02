Council reshuffles police, traffic personnel to improve efficiency

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The City of Harare has reshuffled its municipal police and traffic sections as part of efforts to enhance service delivery and address public concerns.

A total of 14 sergeants, 30 parking supervisors and 30 patrolmen will be transferred to different roles within the two departments.

In a statement, the corporate communications division said the reshuffling was necessary to “shake up the situation” and improve overall operational efficiency.

“The changes are designed to enhance efficiency and respond to public concerns that are being raised daily.” reads the statement.

The council reassured residents that the restructuring would result in better services for the public.

Residents have also been encouraged to report any instances of unfair treatment by municipal employees.

“We hope these changes will result in better service. Residents are urged to report to the City Council if they feel unfairly treated by any council employee.”

The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve the functionality of the city’s police and traffic management systems.