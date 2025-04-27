Source: Bulawayo school bursar convicted – The Southern Eye

The accused, Rumbidzai Magwaku from Khumalo Primary School was convicted on charges of misappropriating US$502 in school levies between February 2024 and December 2024.

A 34-year-old bursar from a Bulawayo school has been sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service on charges of theft.

Allegations stated that the convict was entrusted with collecting development levies from students on behalf of the school development committee.

Instead of handing over the funds, she converted the money to her personal use.

The offence was uncovered during a school workshop when the offender admitted that there were discrepancies in the figures.

A reconciliation and subsequent audit by government officials confirmed the theft.

None of the stolen funds were recovered.