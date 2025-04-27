Source: Zapu calls for urgent action on Zimbabwe crisis – The Southern Eye

ZAPU has called for the urgent setting up of a caretaker government that would be tasked with the duty of addressing the country’s long running socio-political and economic crisis.

The opposition party made the call as political tensions continue boiling after a section of war veterans led by outspoken Blessed Geza called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

Tensions were already boiling in the country over a controversial push by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to have his term of office extended from 2028 to 2030.

The 2030 agenda has left the ruling Zanu PF divided.

Mnangagwa has publicly said he is not interested in having his term of office extended.

Geza has rallied Zimbabweans to oppose the 2030 agenda, forcing Mnangagwa’s loyalists to temporarily abandon pushing the plot in public.

Zapu deputy secretary general, Ruth Memeza Ncube, said there was need for a caretaker government to avert a possible violent situation arising from the political crisis.

“A caretaker government with a fresh structure and new faces could bring much-needed normalcy,” Memeza Ncube said.

“I call upon skilled and competent Zimbabweans worldwide to get involved personally.

“Silence and aloofness make us complicit in the status quo.

“To those sitting on the fence, I say it’s time to act.

“Let’s lift our hearts and voices with pride and joy, united in our quest for a better Zimbabwe.

“It’s time for a change; it’s time for action.”

Development practitioner Thembelani Dube, who is also deputy chairperson of the Rural Community Empowerment Trust, echoed similar sentiments.

“In that regard an all-inclusive government is usually the people’s choice in all facets of governance, to help revive the economy, political atmosphere and the general social fabric of a nation,” Dube said.

Retired educationist and Gukurahundi survivor Ben Moyo said he supports the installation of national transitional authority (NTA).

“I would rather call the national transitional authority, it happens when the government system has collapsed,” Moyo said.

“The NTA is a caretaker government waiting for proper elections to be conducted and yes I support it.”

Nkayi Community Parliament speaker Nhlanhla Moses Ncube said a caretaker government was long overdue in Zimbabwe.

“The current Zanu Pf squabbles and factionalism which has left the issues of the economy sidelined calls for a caretaker government in preparation of the holding of free and fair elections to usher a reputable political regime for the country,” Ncube said.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said every sane person or patriotic Zimbabwean is agreeable that Zau Pf has failed.

“We are losing everything infrastructural, everything is collapsing, there’s no single decent road in the whole of Matabeleland, energy is not guaranteed, there’s nothing functional except to see individuals driving big cars, corruption levels are very high and there’s nothing the government is doing,” Fuzwayo said.

“We urgently need a transitional authority to stabilise the country economically, to bring about good governance and democratise the country, and all government institutions to properly do their duties independently from the executive.”