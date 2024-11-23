Source: ‘Bulawayo sneaker expo is more than just footwear’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

ORGANISERS of the annual Bulawayo Sneaker Expo have described the initiative as more than just a showcase of footwear.

Leroy Waps, one of the organisers of the expo, which will be held today, said the exhibition is a gathering of young entrepreneurs, fashion enthusiasts and artists.

“The Bulawayo Sneaker Expo goes beyond sneakers; it’s about fashion and streetwear — the culture surrounding it,” he said.

“We emphasise that people wear both authentic sneakers and authentic streetwear, and the expo provides a platform for people to engage with local streetwear brands that we’ve come to love and appreciate.”

He showed appreciation for brands like Stars29, City of Kings Apparel, Hatipfeke Junk from Harare, Shoe Guru from Harare, Mtshana Outlets, South City Streetwear, Juluka, and artists such as Lorenzo, LuluBoy, and Picasso Leon.

“The expo is a fashion experience and a platform where individuals can sell, trade and buy their favourite fashion items,” he added.

Turning to the expo’s goals, Waps explained: “The main goal is to promote original and authentic apparel, especially at a time when counterfeit goods are prevalent.

“We aim to educate people on the importance and value of buying and wearing genuine footwear and apparel, fostering a culture of authenticity.”

He added: “We strive to provide a platform for meaningful connections that lead to sustainable market growth. Industry leaders, businesses and the government have an opportunity to associate themselves with our cause, promoting a culture of authenticity.”

The event, scheduled for the ZITF Pavillion, will also feature wheelspinners such as DJ Nospa, Slimza Wa Afrika, Sway, Umlungu Omnyama, DJ Eugy, and DJ Yugoe.