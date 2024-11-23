Source: Nakamba sings Scott’s praise -Newsday Zimbabwe

Sakupwanya has raised the bar high in as far as rewarding football players is concerned.

WARRIORS captain Marvelous Nakamba has paid tribute to Scottland Football Club owner Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya for the huge financial injection he has made into local football, which has helped uplift the livelihoods of football players.

Sakupwanya has raised the bar high in as far as rewarding football players is concerned.

His benevolence has charmed the England-based star, who himself has been championing better remuneration of fellow players back home.

In the just-ended season, Scott dangled life-changing sums before his players to win league promotion, paying as much as US$1 500 winning bonuses per match.

The Betterbrands company owner also promised each of his players US$10 000 for winning promotion to the topflight.

His business associate Wicknell Chivayo handed the players each a Toyota Aqua vehicle for winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One title.

However, Scottland await confirmation of playing Premier League football next season as a result of an appeal made by Karoi United to Zifa.

In preparation for their participation in the topflight league next season, Scottland have started flexing their financial muscle in the transfer market, with reports that they have already snapped up the Highlanders duo of Peter Muduhwa and Lynoth Chikuhwa, and the Moyo twins Elvis and Kelvin from Dynamos.

Rival clubs are trying to fight back by also spending big, a situation that Nakamba feels will ultimately benefit the players.

“I wish to pay tribute to Scottland FC, particularly the club owner Honourable Scott Sakupwanya. He is changing the lives of footballers. I have known Scott for a long time now. He is very passionate about football and passionate about helping the youths. I know him personally and he is someone who always brings out a helping hand,” the Luton Town midfielder said.

“From the engagements I have had with him and looking at what he has already done so far, it’s clear that Scottland will change the face of football, if they have not done so already.”

Sakupwanya’s Scottland brand is receiving endorsement from a number of high-profile players.

Images of Warriors stars such as Teenage Hadebe, Andy Rinomhota, Prince Dube, Devine Lunga and Daniel Msendami donning or hoisting the Scottland jerseys are doing the rounds on social media.

Nakamba is happy that Scottland managed to win the battle for promotion and is confident that they will manage to assemble a competitive side.

“It’s the first club from Division One in the history of our country to reward its players with huge life-changing bonuses, including cars. That is hugely commendable and we must thank Honourable Scott for that,” Nakamba said.

“People should know that football is a very short career and players need to be well paid, so we need to appreciate what people like Scott is doing.

“He should get all the support that he needs because he is doing a great job in helping the youths. I understand that he is going to let some players go, but they will be allowed to keep the cars.”

Sakupwanya has been credited for resuscitating the careers of players such as Denver Mukamba and Lincoln Zvasiya, who had been written off because of suspected drug and substance abuse.

The two went on to play a critical role in Scottland’s league promotion.

“Some of the players had given up hope on their lives, but now, they have somewhere to start from. They can afford to live a life that they couldn’t have imagined and it’s just pleasing to see how Scottland are changing lives and influencing other teams to raise the standards and offer better remuneration and bonuses to players.”

Scottland are rumoured to be making overtures to sign Warriors and Yadah star Khama Billiat and the Dynamos duo of Donald Mudadi and Tanaka Shandirwa, while Caps United midfielder Kingsley Mureremba is also linked with a move.

“I believe the best players in the country will be looking to sign for Scottland and come next season, the competition is going to be strong in the premier league,” Nakamba said.

Sakupwanya’s benevolence has also extended to the Warriors, where together with Chivayo, they have pledged to pay US$250 000 to the team as a reward for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals qualification.

Already, his Betterbrands Gold company is one of Zifa’s principal sponsors, also one of the major sponsors for Highlanders.

“As the national team captain, I want to thank him for the sponsorship he has been giving to the national team. We have been successful partly because we have been supported well by Scott and others,” Nakamba said.

“We hope other individuals and corporates can what Scott is doing to help the team as we prepare for the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers next year and the Afcon finals.”