Source: Bulawayo targets US$50K for Zanu PF conference – The Southern Eye

The party’s provincial spokesperson Archibold Chiponda said they are at an advanced stage in reaching the target.

ZANU PF Bulawayo province is targeting to raise US$50 000 for this year’s national people’s conference to be held in Gweru, Midlands province next week.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Archibold Chiponda yesterday said they are at an advanced stage in reaching the target.

“Preparations for the 20th Zanu Pf peoples conference are well underway. We have begun accreditation of delegates from Bulawayo province. As a province we have done extremely well with regards to our target contribution to the event,” he said.

Recently, Zanu PF central committee member and fundraising committee chairperson Charles Chiponda told the media that a fundraising committee is already on the ground mobilising resources.

Businessman Mnothisi Nsingo and musician-cum-politician Sandra Ndebele are among the members of the fundraising committee.

Chiponda said the national and provincial committees were created last month to carry out fundraising activities around the country.

“Our target is US$50 000 and donations can be in cash or kind. Whoever wishes to donate to Zanu-PF should approach the committee with their donations. I believe the target of US$50 000 is achievable if people work together to make the conference a success,” said Chiponda.

The Zanu PF conference, set for October 27 and 28, comes at a time when President Mnangagwa has indicated that he is serving his last five-year term.