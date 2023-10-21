Source: Service station fined over contaminated fuel – The Southern Eye

A BULAWAYO fuel station was on Thursday dragged to court for selling contaminated diesel.

Meizon Petroleum represented by Rangarirai Levison, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined US$300 by magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

According to court papers, on September 19, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority engineers visited the Meizon Petroleum fuel station to verify whether its fuel met set standards.

A sample was taken from the diesel pump and tested in the laboratory with the results revealing that the fuel was contaminated.

“We did not know that we sold contaminated diesel fuel. The company is small, it does not have any of the machines for testing fuel before purchasing it and in Zimbabwe there are no retailer’s selling these testing machines,” Levison told the court.