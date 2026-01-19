Police say teen ‘devastated’ after passing just two of seven subjects

BULAWAYO- A 16-year-old teenage girl has died after allegedly ingesting poison shortly after checking her November 2025 Ordinary Level results, Bulawayo police said.

Police said the juvenile, a resident of Nguboyenja suburb, consumed a cockroach insecticide after discovering that she had passed only two subjects out of seven.

The incident occurred on January 16 at around 9.30PM when the teenager accessed her results through the ZIMSEC website.

“Upon discovering that she only passed two subjects, she became devastated and started crying,” said Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Authorities said the girl later rushed to the kitchen, where she took Dichlorvos insecticide from a cupboard and drank it.

“She was seen by one of her cousins who screamed and quickly snatched the insecticide while advising others of what had happened,” Msebele said.

Police said relatives attempted to administer first aid by giving the teenager milk and charcoal before rushing her to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“She passed on while being admitted,” police said.

Police urged young people facing emotional distress to seek help from parents, teachers, counsellors, or trusted individuals rather than resorting to self-harm.

They also appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that pesticides, poisons, and other toxic substances are kept out of reach of children.

The tragedy comes amid growing concern over mental health challenges among learners following the release of national examination results, with education stakeholders repeatedly calling for stronger psychosocial support systems in schools and communities.