Source: Do not amend the constitution without going to referendum
Dear Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi,
In an audio I heard today, you reportedly said that President Mnangagwa is a constitutionalist, as he claimed he is, but who is he to turn down the people when they say he should continue to rule them. Well, even if all the people who voted for Zanu PF in 2018 and 2023 want him to continue, which is not the case, the majority of Zimbabweans do not want him to continue. If they had a way, they would have him out of office yesterday, but the people of Zimbabwe are constitutionalists and will want President Mnangagwa to complete his term.
Slightly over two million people voted for President Mnangagwa in both presidential elections he has participated in, in a country with more than six million voters. So do not even try to use your silly tricks, Zimbabweans will not allow slightly over two million people to impose a President on them. The action has already started with a case before the courts, and all the people will rally behind any case that will be brought before the courts to stop you from your dirty tricks and any other initiative meant to achieve the same results.
Be mindful that what you are doing is going to unite the divided opposition, which will deal ruthlessly with Zanu PF in the next election. If you want your Zanu PF to win in 2028, better not do things that will unite the opposition against Zanu PF.
