Bulawayo woman makes off with ZWG136k during OneMoney systems flaw

A 32-year-old woman from Bulawayo has appeared in court facing theft charges after she stole ZWG136,442 during a technical glitch which affected NetOne’s payment platform, OneMoney, earlier this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the accused person, Clara Ncube took advantage of a mobile money system flaw, which allowed transfers without account deductions between May 10 and 13.

“She executed multiple transactions each below the transactional limit of ZWG2 400 to avoid detection,” said the NPAZ.

“The total value stolen was ZWG136 442 and ZWG112 042 was recovered.”

She was sentenced to a wholly suspended 18 month jail term on condition she does community service and pays restitution.