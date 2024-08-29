Source: Mai Hondo tournament returns –Newsday Zimbabwe

The tournament which is now in it’s eighth year has attracted 16 boys and 16 girls teams and will also incorporate netball as its expansion continues according to tournament co-ordinator Blessing Mutsaka.

One of Zimbabwe’s long standing annual young talent showcaser, the two-day Mai Hondo Tournaments gets into gear in Mutare on Friday August 30 with more offerings for the participating teams.

“All is now set for the tournament that will be held on Friday and Saturday. We expert the highest junior football standards and those who select national junior football teams should come to witness the talent on offer,” said Mutsaka.

The competition has a flat prize and a structure that allows all participating teams to get at least a prize. Over the years, the tournament has distributed over 100 sets of complete uniforms and training bibs as well as over 350 balls.

On top of that there are also school fees vounchers and school material, grocery hampers, trophies and training scholarships for coaches.

“This is competition for boys and girls and we have put much more emphasis on material than cash prizes. We want to give out something that assists the girls and boys in their school work and football career development,” explained Mutsaka.

The tournament has also been graded by former national team players and current Premier Soccer League players and coaches and authorities including the Zifa technical staff.

Starting off in 2015 sorely for Mutare teams, the competition has over the years attracted teams from

Harare, Masvingo, Mashonand East, the Midlands and Matabeleland North.

Ajax Academy of Mbare won the competition in 2017.

The Mai Hondo tournament targets to tap into the rural areas of Chipinge, Buhera, Mutasa, Binga, and others to compliment the Nash secondary schools soccer tournament.