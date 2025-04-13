Source: Bulawayo’s alarming drug abuse | The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A GROUND-BREAKING study by psychiatrist Dr Loveness Ndebele of Ingutsheni Central Hospital has revealed a startling prevalence of drug and substance abuse in Bulawayo and surrounding provinces, exposing deep-seated gender disparities, surprising religious trends and devastating impacts on brain health.

Presenting the findings during a mental health awareness campaign at a local church in Bulawayo, Dr Ndebele warned that one in every three men and one in five women in the region are actively abusing drugs or harmful substances — painting a grim picture of a problem that cuts across all demographics.

The study, which sampled 1 000 youths, revealed a surprising religious dynamic: 63,5 percent of the participants identified as Christians from traditional denominations like Baptist, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) and Roman Catholic. Strikingly, only one participant belonged to the Apostolic sect, a religious group often associated with rigid moral codes and abstinence.

“No one is spared from these drugs. Substance abuse transcends gender, age and even religious boundaries. This is a societal emergency. Unfortunately, most people think that since they do not take hard drugs, they are spared.”

Dr Ndebele warned that alcohol, often underestimated, is just as harmful as illicit drugs.

She said the misuse of high-caffeine products often consumed by students cramming for exams or drivers fighting fatigue is a growing concern. Dr Ndebele said these substances disrupt natural sleep cycles, reducing total sleep time and impairing cognitive function.

“When sleep patterns are distorted, the brain cannot rejuvenate. Over time, this leads to memory deficits, poor concentration and emotional instability,” she said.

Dr Ndebele said alcohol abuse poses even graver neurological risks, reducing activity in the hippocampus’, a brain region critical for forming memories.

“This suppression causes short-term memory loss and, with prolonged use, irreversible cognitive decline. Any substance that alters hormones or neurotransmitters, whether caffeine, alcohol or illicit drugs will damage memory, decision-making and mental health,” she said.

Dr Ndebele further linked substance abuse to sexual dysfunction, anxiety, depression and even psychosis. The issue, she stressed, is not confined to youth alone but affects professionals, entrepreneurs and even religious leaders.

At the frontline of the crisis is Ingutsheni Central Hospital, Zimbabwe’s largest mental health facility. Its chief executive officer, Dr Nemache Mawere, said the institution is overwhelmed by the volume of patients presenting with substance-related disorders.

“The only safe place where people can come to is at Ingutsheni because it is free and it is accessible. There are other places which may be available, but they have to be paid for, and people are not prepared to pay for that,” he said.

Dr Mawere noted that substance-related cases make up 70 to 80 percent of admissions in Khumalo Ward, which caters to male patients. For females, the figure is slightly lower, at around 50 percent.

“Our biggest problems are alcohol and cannabis. I know many people often overlook the fact that alcohol is a drug and ethanol is as destructive as any illegal substance,” said Dr Mawere.

Other concerning trends include the rise in crystal meth abuse, misuse of codeine-based cough syrups such as Broncleer, and emerging cases of intravenous drug use, which could escalate into a major public health emergency if not urgently addressed.

“What we have also seen is the intravenous drug use. We have had one or two cases of people who are coming here with needle sticks, which are signs that they have been doing intravenous drug use. It is not yet a big problem in hospitals,” said Dr Mawere.

“It is going to be a big problem if we are not careful, probably in this country. If you do not chase out these people and try to warn them.”

Zimbabwe, like many countries in the region, is grappling with the challenges of increasing mental health disorders largely due to drug and substance abuse. The Government has called for a co-ordinated national strategy, integrating education, community-based interventions, law enforcement and rehabilitation programmes to stem the tide.

The Government has also intensified the crackdown on drug peddlers, with police arresting thousands of people across the country as part of the response against drug and substance abuse. Last year, Cabinet approved the principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill.

The Bill paves the way for the establishment of an additional Security Service and specialised Drug and Substance Elimination Agency/National Drug Agency.

The agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as co-ordinating efforts of other support services.