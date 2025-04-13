Source: ‘Harare continues discharging 250m litres of raw sewage into Lake Chivero’ | The Sunday Mail

Emmanuel Kafe and Nokuthula Dube

HARARE’S drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew of human waste, as the city council reportedly continues discharging over 250 million litres of raw sewage daily into Lake Chivero — the capital’s sole source of water.

Residents of Harare, as well as those of surrounding areas like Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Epworth, are at risk.

However, the City of Harare insists that tap water in the capital is safe as it is “tested on a daily basis using World Health Organisation standards”.

The raw sewage being pumped into the lake accounts for more than a quarter of the total water used in Harare, where residents require 800 megalitres (ML) of water each day.

But with the city’s ageing infrastructure and a shortage of chemicals necessary to treat the water, the situation has become even worse.

Mukuvisi River, which flows into Lake Chivero, is another major conduit for raw sewage from Harare’s sprawling urban area.

The river has become heavily contaminated, and the polluted water is seeping into the lake, worsening the already dire situation.

Instead of clean, potable water, thousands of people could be drinking water laced with harmful pathogens, parasites and dangerous industrial contaminants.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange said Greater Harare is dumping millions of litres of raw and partially treated sewage into Lake Chivero.

“Between 2021 and 2025, the City of Harare was issued seven tickets and seven environmental protection orders for various environmental offences on wastewater management, which include discharge of partially treated and raw sewage into the environment, thus contaminating downstream water bodies, malfunctioning sewer pipes specifically broken sewer pipes and sewer reticulation systems, among others,” said Ms Sidange.

Suburbs within Harare city, she said, are discharging 219 million litres of sewage into the same lake daily.

On a national scale, at least 415 megalitres of raw and partially treated sewage are discharged into the environment on a daily basis.

“And if you look at the Greater Harare area, by that we are saying where there is Chitungwiza, Epworth, Ruwa, they are discharging a total of 250 megalitres (250 million litres) per day into Lake Chivero.

“And City of Harare alone is suspected to be discharging 219 megalitres (219 million litres) of raw sewage.

“You can now see the extent of pollution, how much it is, because if we are to say 250ML from just Harare alone, it means they are contributing more than 50 percent to the national statistics,” she said.

Local residents and communities who depend on Lake Chivero for water are now facing a crisis.

“I have been drinking this water all my life, but now I am terrified every time I take a sip. We are literally drinking our own waste. It’s disgusting,” said Ms Chiedza Nyemba, a Harare resident.

The environmental fallout is equally catastrophic.

The sewage discharge is not only suffocating the lake with harmful pollutants but also fostering the growth of cyanobacteria, which releases potent toxins that pose serious risks to human health, as well as to the surrounding wildlife.

Fish in the lake have been dying at alarming rates.

In response to the crisis, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) stopped all fishing activities at Lake Chivero but the ban has since been lifted.

Additionally, reports of animal deaths — such as four rhinos and three zebras found dead in the vicinity — have compounded the growing fears over the environmental impact.

EMA has also reinforced its nationwide ambient water monitoring programme to curb pollution and safeguard water quality in Zimbabwe’s water bodies.

Ms Sidange said regular monitoring is critical in ensuring water remains safe for consumption and other uses.

“Ambient water monitoring remains key in preventing water pollution and keeping the water in our water bodies in its best quality, ensuring end users receive ambient water in its best condition,” she said.

EMA conducts monthly assessments at over 260 strategic sites across the country, with additional tests carried out when necessary.

Ms Sidange warned that offenders caught illegally disposing of chemicals face severe penalties under Section 57 of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27).

Violators risk a maximum fine of Level 14 (currently ZiG1,8 million), up to five years in prison, or both.

However, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the city council’s tap water is clean and safe to drink.

Harare water, he added, meets World Health Organisation (WHO) standards despite most suburbs in the capital receiving dirty, smelly and often pitch-black coloured water.

“Let us not be dramatic, we give hundreds and thousands of people water every day and they use it. I know that because when normal water schedules in different areas drop, I receive phone calls and WhatsApp messages that today we do not have water,” he said.

“So, we know that our water is coming out clean and safe and when the quality changes, we know there has been a compromised pipe and that affects the quality of water.

“We give treated water to residents, so our water is tested on a daily basis using World Health Organisation standards. The water coming from our taps is safe for human consumption and we treat the water that comes from Lake Chivero and Manyame thoroughly to ensure that we do not put water that is harmful to the residents.

Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa said they were looking into the issue of sewer being discharged into Lake Chivero.

“Currently there are engagements going on to establish whether the water is still fit for consumption,” he said.

“We have noted the environmental and public health issue, especially considering the role of Lake Chivero as a key water source for Harare.

“The outcome of these discussions will give us a way forward,” he said.

The management of affairs of the Harare City Council has been the subject of an inquiry ordered by President Mnangagwa.

The probe, which ended recently, is widely expected to herald a new era in the management of the local authority.