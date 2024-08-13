Source: Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up –Newsday Zimbabwe

The 20-year-old son to Caps United legend Alois is enjoying a breakthrough season at the Green Machine.

CAPS United winger Alois Junior Bunjira has been rewarded for a fantastic season with a call-up to the Warriors select to play the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) team in an exhibition match at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

ZDF were initially set to face their Zambian counterpart in a clash to commemorate Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces Day.

However, Zambia excused themselves and the reasons for their last-minute pullout could not be established.

This forced the organisers to look for an alternative in the form of the Warriors select squad.

Zifa announced the squad in a statement yesterday, with Bunjira making it into the squad.

The 20-year-old son to Caps United legend Alois is enjoying a breakthrough season at the Green Machine.

He has featured regularly in the team in recent times, where he is impressing on the right wing and providing a number of assists.

The other notable inclusion in the team is that of another 20-year old Anotidaishe Gwatidzo, who has been outstanding for Yadah FC.

The leftback is a regular in the team and has been Yadah’s revelation this season.

Other players that are set for their Warriors debut are Herentals’ Blessing Kagudu, who joined the team from Bikita Minerals during the mid-season player transfer window, Miguel Fieldman of Bulawayo Chiefs and Allan Chapinduka of TelOne.

Goalkeeper Bernard Donovan, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Brian Banda, Walter Musona and the league’s joint top goalscorers William Manondo and Tymon Machope are some of the senior players included in the team.

The squad will be coached by Zifa technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, assisted by Jacob Chawungama.

Zifa announced the squad in a statement yesterday.

ZDF are coached by Steven Mapepa and made up of players from uniformed forces teams — Black Rhinos, Tongogara and Chapungu.

The team, which will be captained by former Dynamos striker Allan Tavarwisa, has been in camp since Friday.

Other notable players in the team are Moreblessing Mushangwe, Tatenda Mchisa and Kudakwashe Nyakudanga.

Yadah’s Emmanuel Chitauro, who is on loan from Chapungu, is on the ZDF list.

Warriors select squad

Goalkeepers: B Donovan (Chicken Inn), R Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders: A Mbeba (Highlanders), F Banda (Manica Diamonds), G Murwira (Caps United), B Kagudu (Herentals), M Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), I Mauchi (Simba Bhora), A Chapinduka (TelOne), A Gwatidzo (Yadah)

Midfielders: B Banda, J Mutudza (F Platinum), M Mushore (Highlanders), W Musona (Simba Bhora), M Tapera (Manica Diamonds), K Mureremba, AJ Bunjira (Caps United), C Mleya (Zpc Kariba), M Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: T Machope (Simba Bhora), W Manondo (Caps United), W Mapuya (GreenFuel).

ZDF select squad

Black Rhinos: M Mushangwe, L gonese, V Katsande, P Mutasa, T Mchisa, K Nyakudanga, M Mahodobi

Chapungu: E Watson, A Tavarwisa, L Bernard, C Gwaze, P Sibanda, C Mativenga, P Chamunorwa, E Chitauro (Yadah on loan from Chapungu)

Tongogara: C Kesa, S Mhaka, P Mwanza