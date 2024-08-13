Source: Prison officer jailed 45 years for rape –Newsday Zimbabwe

In her ruling, Mthombeni said Zvenyika and his accomplices pleaded not guilty during trial.

A ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services officer and his accomplices have been jailed 45 years each by Harare magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni, who convicted them of raping three minors below the age of 12.

Kundai Zvenyika (23) and his accomplices Misheck Musarurwa (24) and Tinashe Bonda (24) will, however, serve 35 years each after 10 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

However, the children were medically examined and it was established that they were raped and there were many aggravating factors.

She further ruled that all the children were below 12 years, hence the accused persons took advantage of them.

It is said between 2022 and this year, the three raped the minors, who are related on different occasions.

The court heard that they committed the offence well knowing that it was unlawful.

The State further revealed that the accused persons took turns to rape the minors on different occasions.

Kevin Munyimi represented the State.