Bus crew arrested for smuggling drugs 

Crime Reporter

Two members of a bus crew were arrested after police intercepted their bus along the Harare-Masvingo Road, leading to the recovery of 34kg of dagga and various smuggled goods.

The two are Simbarashe Chikasha (36) and Prince Nyakudya Tirivamambo (36).

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri confirmed the arrests.

“On January 21, detectives from CID Chivhu received information that a bus crew coming from Beitbridge enroute to Harare had diverted its route,” she said.

“They quickly reacted to the information and spotted the bus parked at Gelucker Shops, Featherstone. The bus was escorted to ZRP Featherstone, where some searches were conducted, leading to the recovery of various smuggled goods.

“During the search, police recovered dagga hidden in the luggage compartments of the bus. Further searches led to the recovery of nine wrapped packets of dagga in a monarch.

“A total of 26 packets of dagga were also recovered, stashed inside two wheels. The dagga weighed approximately 34kg. The accused persons have since appeared before a Magistrate Court.”