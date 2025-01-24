Kombi driver arrested for evading police arrest

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

A 29-year-old commuter omnibus driver has been arrested after fleeing from the police manning a roadblock along Seke Road.

The roadblock had been mounted to arrest the driver after a video of him driving his commuter omnibus on a pavement along Julius Nyerere Way, opposite OK Zimbabwe Supermarket in Harare’s central business district, circulated on social media.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Nikisi Kudzanai Peter aged 29, the driver of a Toyota Hiace kombi, registration number AGL 1316, who was recently captured on a video driving on the pavement along Julius Nyerere Way.

“On January 18, police in Harare set up a roadblock along Seke Road after receiving a tip off that the kombi was leaving Harare’s CBD enroute to Chitungwiza,” he said.

“As the driver approached the roadblock near ABC Auctions, he attempted to flee by reversing the kombi but was blocked by oncoming vehicles.

“He later switched off the kombi and fled. The kombi was subsequently impounded. The driver was arrested on January 22 after the police received information on his whereabouts.”