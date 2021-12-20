Source: Bus Operators Introduce Metal Detectors – Pindula News

Bus operators are increasing security measures on their buses following a rise in armed robbery cases on buses.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairman Sam Nanhanga on Sunday said they were going to use metal detectors to prevent people with machetes or guns from boarding buses. Said Nanhanga:

We are going to have metal detectors to make sure that no persons with guns and other harmful metal objects board the bus. Even if a person is just carrying a machete, they will be detected and will not be allowed to get into the bus. From now, we are going to use those detecting gadgets because if we do not do that, we will be victims of robberies, especially during this festive season. This is to ensure the safety of the passengers and the bus crews as well.

Buses have become easy targets for armed robbers who sometimes board buses pretending to be passengers while carrying dangerous weapons.

Last week on Tuesday evening, a gang of armed robbers pounced on a CAG Travellers Coaches bus at the 325km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The robbers, who have since been arrested, undressed all passengers before escaping with the clothes and more than US$20 000.