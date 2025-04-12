Bus timetables suspended for smooth holiday travel

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

Transport operators have been allowed by the Government to suspend bus timetables this holiday season as part of efforts to ease transport challenges during the peak travel seasons.

The move aims to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers at this time when schools are closing and ahead of the Independence and Easter holidays.

The permission comes after the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairperson, Dr Sam Nanhanga, made a formal request to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

In response, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, said: “The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has acceded to your request for the suspension of bus timetables with immediate effect until 18 May 2025.

“This suspension of bus timetables is meant to facilitate the smooth transportation of passengers during the end of school term, Independence and Easter holidays and when schools open for the second term.

“In light of the above, the Ministry will inform all traffic enforcement authorities of this development. We, however, urge your members to adhere to all passenger transport regulations that are meant to promote the safety and security of the commuting public.”

Bus operators have welcomed the decision by Government to temporarily suspend the enforcement of bus timetables.

In a statement, ZPTO chairman Dr Nanhanga expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Transport “for acceding to our humble request for the suspension of the enforcement of bus timetables”.

“Our request was justified by the route delays that our members experience because of the road rehabilitation works on some roads, congestion, and multiple enforcement checkpoints.

“When these delays occur, our members were being penalised by traffic enforcement authorities for being ‘behind timetable’,” he said.

Dr Nanhanga urged all transport operators to strictly adhere to road rules and exercise extra caution.

“We urge our members and other bus operators to be responsible and not take advantage of this busy holiday period to maximise profit by using unroadworthy vehicles, speeding, overloading, hiking bus fares and operating without the relevant compliance documents,” he said.

With the suspension of timetables, bus operators will have more flexibility to adjust their schedules and capacity to meet the increased demand during peak periods.